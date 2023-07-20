The Daviess County Public Library board decided Wednesday to not take action against a named employee in a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Seth Boone, 22, a former part-time employee of the library, filed a complaint with the EEOC last week, alleging that DCPL terminated his employment after being unable to fill quotas due to his disabilities.
Brandon Hagan, public services manager at the library, was named in the complaint as being the supervisor who informed Boone of his termination.
During the meeting, Seth Boone said he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as an infant, along with facing other disabilities.
“Throughout my entire life I have faced every kind of discrimination you can possibly think of, from passive aggression to hostile remarks, like being told I’m an abomination against God, to even death threats,” he said.
Seth Boone said he felt the library was a safe place for him after beginning his position in March.
“This was my dream job,” he said. “I have always been a lover of books, I love putting things away meticulously, and I thought I could make a genuine career here.”
While in the meeting, Seth Boone described the library’s alleged treatment toward him as “disgusting.”
“It is disgusting the way I and many people before me have been treated,” he said, “and it is going to end today.”
Jason Boone, the father of Seth Boone, said his son was “wrongfully and illegally” terminated from his position.
“When speaking with Brandon, he stated he felt the water break was an appropriate accommodation and that (Seth) was given extended breaks,” he said. “This is an inaccurate statement, and other concerned staff members can attest that he was only allowed the standard 15-minute break.”
Last week, Seth Boone alleged that Hagan said he was giving many “accommodations” to treat his low blood sugar, such as being allowed to drink water and take extended breaks.
During the meeting, Jason Boone said the library has “failed the community and youth.”
Jason Boone called for the immediate termination of library director Erin Waller, Hagan and “any other administrative personnel that is identified as individual stories are brought to light from the staff.”
Following the board’s decision, the Boones said they are keeping the complaint active with EEOC.
“I’m just disappointed,” Seth Boone said. “We’ll see what we can do with the EEOC, but a full lawsuit seems inevitable. This is just the first step.”
Jason Boone said his son will meet with the EEOC in October.
“They will decide their stance and determine to approve a lawsuit if they see fit,” he said. “We will file a lawsuit if we need to.”
Former library employees attended the meeting in support of the Boone family and also shared their experiences while working at DCPL, including Haley Pratt.
Pratt, an employee from 2015 to 2019, said she developed a diseased called Gastroparesis while working under Hagan.
“I was experiencing extreme nausea and projectile vomiting,” she said. “I couldn’t eat, or sometimes drink, without getting violently ill within five minutes to an hour, and Brandon’s accommodation for this issue was to tell me not to eat or dink if I was going to work.”
Pratt filed for the Family and Medical Leave Act after Hagan allegedly told her he was not happy with how much work she was missing due to doctors appointments.
“My illness only got worse, and I was getting sick more frequently even though I was consuming less,” Pratt said. “I had to leave the workroom several times to go get sick in the bathroom.”
After a week, Pratt said Hagan “cornered” her in the workroom.
“He said if I left the workroom again to get sick, he was going to make me clock out and take sick leave, while in the bathroom,” she said. “I couldn’t afford to not get paid, so this forced me into having to get sick in the workroom in front of my coworkers.”
Pratt said she felt dehumanized from this experience.
“I will never forget being on my knees in front of the check-in station, trash can beneath me, sobbing, vomiting profusely, while still checking in material,” she said. “Other staff members would walk into the workroom, see me on the floor and feel so uncomfortable watching me in a moment that should be private. I was a public spectacle.”
Jessie Howard, another former employee who worked under Hagan, said she held the same position as Seth Boone for four years when she was a teenager.
“When I worked there, there was no quota on how many books needed to be shelved, and I can say that, in my experience, Brandon’s method of handling HR issues were not ‘kosher,’ ” she said.
Reflecting back on her time there, Howard said she did not know the professional way to handle the situations.
“As an adult, I can see things were being handled incorrectly and was mishandled,” she said.
The board went into a two-hour closed session to discuss the situation.
“The board has decided to not take any action and will do its due diligence to investigate,” said board President Michelle Drake after the closed session concluded.
Neither Drake nor Waller would provide additional comment, stating the investigation is still open with the EEOC and they cannot discuss personnel matters.
