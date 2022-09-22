Daviess County Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week, which runs through Saturday.
Banned Books Week is the annual celebration of the freedom to read, according to bannedbooksweek.org.
Alicia Harrington, collection development manager at DCPL, said this is a week for the library to highlight books that others may not want the general public to see.
“While every book written is not for everyone, as a public library, we are here so the public can choose,” she said. “That also means that as a parent, you can choose for your children.”
Harrington said there are books in the library that “offend” her, but that every good library has something that will offend someone.
“It’s a time to highlight that we are all about information, the equity of information and being about to get that out there,” she said.
Banned books are scary for authors, Harrington said.
“Lots of things change over the years,” she said. “For example, there are several Dr. Seuss books that are no longer being printed because they are offensive. We learned, and we evolved.”
According to the American Library Association, a majority of the top 10 books that had been challenged in 2021 were because they contained LGBTQIA+ content or were considered to be “sexually explicit.”
“There are a lot of reasons that people choose to challenge books,” Harrington said. “Some of them can be moral reasons, religious reasons, societal reasons or even the fact that we’ve grown and evolved.”
Harrington said in her 29 years at the library, DCPL has had several books challenged.
More from this section
“ ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ the movie, was challenged here,” she said. “It’s a classic and taught in English literature classes. Books can be challenged for lots of different reasons.”
One of the most popular national groups at the forefront of pushing for book bans is Moms for Liberty. Similar groups distribute lists of books they have deemed unsuitable for children and teenagers within schools, pushing for them to be banned.
“While my religious beliefs or my moral beliefs may not make me want to take those books home for myself or for my children, I still have a right and responsibility as a librarian to make those books available to other people,” Harrington said.
Harrington said she read “50 Shades of Grey,” a book that she said helped a lot of people get back into reading.
“A majority of the world, and I’m sure they did, would’ve thought it was awful,” she said. “Everyone’s got their own level.”
To challenge a book at DCPL, a form is required, asking if the patron has read the book in its entirety. Three people will read the book and assess if it’s appropriate for where it’s placed in the library. The same process goes for movies.
Harrington said the library has never removed a book or movie.
“It’s your right as a consumer to have access to these materials,” she said. “That’s what public libraries are for. We’re access to information.”
According to the ALA, 39% of challenges against books are initiated by parents. 44% of challenges take place in school libraries, with 82% of those challenged being books, graphic novels and textbooks.
For more information on Banned Books Week, visit bannedbooksweek.org or ala.org/bbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.