Family recipes can be treasured heirlooms, a tangible link to the past that can be relived again and again at family dinners and holiday celebrations.
The Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Public Library is collecting original family recipes through the month of April to help preserve the history they represent.
“It is sort of a taste of Daviess County, a way to combine the different cultures and the different families that live here and get to know other people in a different way, through their food,” Library Associate Heather Ramsay said.
To date, about eight recipes have been submitted. When someone submits a recipe, they are asked to answer a few questions about the recipes’ origins, and the library will make a photocopy of the original recipe card. The original handwritten recipe does not have to be donated to the library to participate.
Ramsay said the recipes will make a great addition to the Kentucky Room’s archives.
“Everybody eats, and they pass down the recipes through the generations,” she said.
Copies of the recipes are available to library patrons, with current selections ranging from a classic meatloaf to baked banana cream pie and matzo ball soup.
While certain recipes are identifiable with a particular time period, such as the Jell-o salads served up on American dining tables during the 1960s, Ramsay said the library has yet to have such a period-specific recipe.
“They have all been pretty timeless,” she said. “Looking online and researching for this program, I did see a lot of where back then they would have used lard then, and now they don’t.”
Ramsay said that while some people have been happy to contribute a recipe to the project, there are some that remain off limits.
“I have had a lot of people say, ‘I will give you this recipe, but this other one was my great grandmothers, so it has to stay in the family,’ ” Ramsay said. “I understand that, that is perfectly fine.”
While the idea of a publishing a cookbook of the assembled recipes has been discussed, Ramsay said no decision has been made.
“At this point, the idea is to share original family recipes to show what life is like here and how life has been here, and a way to do that is through food,” she said.
