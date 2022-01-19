The Daviess County Public Library remains open to all community members, offering up a host of products and services to enjoy. In order to do that, the staff at DCPL were forced adapt in many ways to the COVID-19 era.

The library at 2020 Frederica St. closed for about six weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, but it has remained open to the public since May 2020.

Erin Waller, library director, said Tuesday that not unlike other institutions throughout Daviess County, the library had to make some changes if it was going to continue to offer services to patrons.

“Of course, my main concern was keeping my staff and our patronage safe, while still being able to serve the needs of the public at that time,” Waller said.

One of the ways the library was able to do that is through an increase in virtual programming and entertainment.

“People were quarantining with children and needed material for entertainment, enrichment and encouragement, so I felt it was important we increase our digital collection and online programming to provide that,” she said.

With a patronage that ranges from the youngest local residents to senior citizens, both children’s and adult programming was adapted to be enjoyed virtually, rather than in-person.

Taryn Norris, youth services librarian, said one of the things the library initially did for families was offering take-home craft kits.

“Families could come here and pick them up, they could even use our curbside service so they wouldn’t have to come in the library to take stuff home,” Norris said. “We are still offering that.”

While the idea of offering a curbside pickup service had been in the works for a few years, the pandemic pushed it to the forefront of the library’s new services in 2020. Waller said that service is now permanent.

“Also, since students were doing virtual school, we felt it was important to open back up as soon as it was safe, in order to provide a place that had equipment and WiFi for students’ needs,” she said.

Lisa Maiden, the library’s adult programming coordinator, said she had a little easier time making the switch to virtual programming for DCPL’s adult patrons.

“Adult programming was able to move fully virtual a lot more easily than children’s because adult programs are either crafts or presenters, and all of that can be easily translated to a virtual platform,” Maiden said. “Even when I do have in-person programs now, I at least try to get them on our Facebook page, and they stay there forever and they can go back and watch at their leisure.”

Waller said the library has seen a “minor decrease” in the number of people coming through its doors compared to before the pandemic. However, that number has grown from this time last year.

“Circulation of physical material is slightly lower too, although we have seen an increase in circulation of digital material,” Waller said.

As for maintaining health and safety protocols, Waller said staff members have worked had to keep the library clean and sanitized. Plexiglass partitions were installed, and staff members wear masks when interacting with the public. The library is in the process of replacing its fabric-covered seating with vinyl coverings so they can be cleaned more efficiently.

Waller said that staff and funding sources have remained consistent throughout the pandemic, and no cuts have been made in those areas.

As for what 2022 brings for DCPL, Waller said they are taking things one step at a time.

“Right now, the focus is back on safety, with the increase of cases in our area,” she said. “We are struggling to keep staff healthy and hope that we can keep staff levels at a place to keep our regular hours.

“I feel optimistic about it, but know that we have some wiggle room and alternative options in case that happens.”

