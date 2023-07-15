Seth Boone, a former part-time employee of the Daviess County Public Library, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) this week, alleging the library terminated his employment after he was unable to fill quotas due to his disabilities.

The complaint submitted to the EEOC names Brandon Hagan, public services manager at the library, as the supervisor who informed Boone of his termination.

