Seth Boone, a former part-time employee of the Daviess County Public Library, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) this week, alleging the library terminated his employment after he was unable to fill quotas due to his disabilities.
The complaint submitted to the EEOC names Brandon Hagan, public services manager at the library, as the supervisor who informed Boone of his termination.
Boone said he has several physical and mental health conditions, including diabetes, autism, ADHD and OCD.
“I am a Type 1 diabetic and disabled, so I’m not able to do a lot of the things that able-bodied people can do,” Boone, 22, said. “I have to go a lot slower with things, especially with the summer heat. I’ve had to slow down even more so it doesn’t affect my blood sugar as much.”
Boone said he was shelving books at a speed that was perfect for his health and safety.
“Because of this, I was not meeting the cart per week quota, which normally is 10 carts per week,” he said. “Even then I was having a lot of low blood sugar, so that was affecting how many carts I could do.”
Boone said he was written up for not shelving as many carts as was expected of him.
“There was a section where I could say if I agreed or disagreed, if I wanted to continue working there and if I was going to do anything to fix the situation,” he said. “I said I disagreed because I’m disabled, and I’m doing the best I can. There’s not really much I can do about it.”
Along with disagreeing with the decision, Boone said he wanted to keep working at the library, but that he would not be changing anything because he “can’t cure diabetes and change the weather.”
The following day, Boone said he received a call from Hagan.
“He said that because I wasn’t going to do anything to change it, even though I told him there was nothing I could do, he immediately raised my cart per week quota from 10 to 12,” he said. “He told me that since I wasn’t going to be able to do that, that I was fired.”
In the complaint filed to the EEOC, Boone alleges that Hagan said he was giving him many “accommodations” to treat his low blood sugar, such as being allowed to drink water and take extended breaks.
“Things like water breaks are not an accommodation, and I did not get extended breaks,” Boone said. “I got the normal 15-minute paid break like everyone else did.”
The Job Accommodation Network (JAN) states that if a person is diabetic, a key accommodation includes frequent breaks for food, as needed.
The EEOC website states that the Americans with Disabilities Act “requires employers to provide adjustments or modifications to enable applicants and employees with disabilities to enjoy equal employment opportunities unless doing so would be an undue hardship (that is, a significant difficulty or expense).”
Boone said the library was “fully aware” that he has diabetes prior to offering him the position and that he would not be able to perform his work duties to the extent of an able-bodied person.
“Ever since I started there (in March), I had a lot of trouble getting to the 10 cart quota,” he said. “They issued one or two verbal warnings to get my carts up, but even then there was nothing I could do. I was doing the best I could with what I had.”
The emotion Boone feels the most regarding the incident is anger.
“I am very, very mad, especially since I loved working at the library,” he said. “I’ve always been a very big book person. ... Because of my disabilities, I have faced ridicule for my entire life, so facing more is more of an expectation.”
Library Director Erin Waller said she has not received the information from EEOC about the complaint, but is aware of the report.
“I am unable to comment because there is an open investigation (by the EEOC),” she said, “and I cannot discuss personnel matters.”
The DCPL board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the library. Waller said the board will dismiss into a closed session to discuss the EEOC complaint.
