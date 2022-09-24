LIBRARY HOT SPOT

Kionah Green 11, left, DeAngelo Wilson, 8, and James Davidson, 7, work on their Chromebooks on Thursday in Ashley Hester’s classroom in the after-school program at the H. L. Neblett Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County Public Library has received $66,573 in grants from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund to date, allowing it to provide internet hot spots, computers and tablets to patrons who don’t typically have access to those tools.

DCPL Technology Manager Brian Lashbrook said the grant has allowed the library to purchase 100 mobile hotspots with 2 years of service, 20 Chromebooks and five iPads to assist patrons without adequate internet access.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.