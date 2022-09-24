The Daviess County Public Library has received $66,573 in grants from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund to date, allowing it to provide internet hot spots, computers and tablets to patrons who don’t typically have access to those tools.
DCPL Technology Manager Brian Lashbrook said the grant has allowed the library to purchase 100 mobile hotspots with 2 years of service, 20 Chromebooks and five iPads to assist patrons without adequate internet access.
“We also used the funds to purchase 12 Chromebooks for the H.L. Neblett Community Center library upgrade,” he said.
Lashbrook said the hotspots and other equipment were assigned on an as-needed basis.
“The hotspots are for people who need them for education, work or any kind of learning activity they would use the library for,” he said.
Eligible recipients of the hotspots were those who either couldn’t afford internet or who lived in areas of the county that didn’t have high-speed service available.
“We have an agreement form where people sign and attest to the fact that they don’t have internet,” Lashbrook said, adding that the library has service agreements with multiple telecom companies. “If people have trouble, they can trade them out for another provider.”
Though DCPL has assigned all of its grant-funded equipment to people around the county, the 12 Chromebooks at the Neblett Center stay on site.
Congress authorized the $7.2 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The DCPL hotspot service was initially set to last one year, but there was grant money available for the library to extend the program through June 30, 2023.
“We applied for another year of service and were granted that,” Lashbrook said.
Overall, Kentucky public libraries have received about $1.2 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, according to the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. Those funds have been dispersed among 26 public libraries, which have used the money to fund more than 400 laptops or tablets and 2,700 hotspots.
