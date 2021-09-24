Those looking to fill their bookshelves before the long winter months hit western Kentucky will have the opportunity to do so at a bargain price next week during the Friends of the Daviess County Public Library Annual Book Sale.
The sale will begin Monday, Sept. 27 and conclude Sunday, Oct. 3 near the Kentucky Room on the first floor of the Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St.
Those looking for new reading material can purchase a bag for $5 at the library’s checkout counter and fill it with as many books from the sale that the bag can hold.
Tiffani Henry, DCPL public relations coordinator, said the funds raised during the sale will be used to sponsor programming and special events at the library.
“The Friends play a vital role in our ability to serve the community,” Henry said. “Often they help to provide funds that allow us to enhance the programs we host, and in some instances, without their help, we would not be able to host certain events or functions.”
Book carts will be located near the library’s genealogy and local history research area, known as the Kentucky Room, and will continue to be restocked with books throughout the week, while supplies last.
Friends of Daviess County Public Library became a nonprofit organization in 2019.
According to the library website, the nonprofit Friends of Daviess County Public Library is a group of volunteers who enjoy promoting the library throughout the area. The volunteer organization is tasked with maintaining an association of people interested in libraries, focus public attention on the library, stimulate use of DCPL’s resources and services, as well as support the freedom to read as expressed in the American Library Association Bill of Rights.
Those interested in joining Friends of the Daviess County Public Library can do so by purchasing an individual membership for $10 or a family membership for $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.