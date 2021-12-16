As part of an annual holiday tradition, Wild Mountain Thyme is set to perform a “Celtic Christmas” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Daviess County Public Library.
Lisa Maiden, the library’s adult programing coordinator, said no tickets or reservations are required for the free event.
“I have worked with Wild Mountain Thyme for several years now, and the Christmas concert is something we do every December,” she said.
Wild Mountain Thyme members are Chuck Flaim and Brenda Miller. The duo will perform a variety of hymns and Christmas carols using a variety of traditional instruments.
“She plays the hammer dulcimer and an Irish penny whistle and an instrument called a bowed psaltery, and then I play a mountain dulcimer, a cajon, which is a drum, a guitar, mandolin, and we just make different combinations together,” Flaim said.
Flaim said that while it is difficult to describe the overall sound of Wild Mountain Thyme, a lot of the music could be consid- ered “Americana.”
“We will start off with a classic song like ‘Angels We Have Heard on High,’ but then we might just as well go into ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ” he said.
Maiden said that in addition to performing songs, Flaim and Miller take the time to explain a little about the history of the songs they perform and the instruments they use.
“We have kind of been on a crusade, just amongst ourselves, to try and bring more exposure to these instruments,” Flaim said.
Maiden said the performance will be on the second floor of DCPL, at 2020 Frederica St.
“The library is always trying to do things to support, entertain and provide for our community, and offering a little concert of Christmas music is in the spirit of the season,” Maiden said. “Chuck and Brenda always do such a great job of getting everybody in that spirit, so it is very fun to attend.”
For a complete list of DCPL holiday activities and events, visit www.dcplibrary.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
