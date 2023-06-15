A handful of people opposed to what they said is inappropriate material about sexuality and the LGBTQ+ community at the Daviess County Public Library were met by a larger group of counter-protesters Wednesday afternoon in front of the library on Frederica Street.
The protest was called for by Daviess County Citizens for Decency, which has been vocal of late about issues such as drag shows at the Ghostlight Lounge and funding for the RiverPark Center, which is operates the lounge. The issue behind Wednesday’s protest was partly the library’s Pride Month giveaways for teens, although protesters also said they were concerned about materials available at the library to teens.
The event was publicized to start at 4 p.m. Initially, two people protesting the library were met by more than 30 counter-protesters carrying signs in support of the library and LGBTQ+ community. The group protesting the library increased to about eight members before they dispersed after about 45 minutes.
The original post erroneously said the library board of directors was meeting Wednesday, but the board meeting is actually next week.
The event was tense at moments, with members of both groups arguing between one another. Jessi Sprankle Bunton, who came to support the LGBTQ+ community and the library, said although there were few Citizens for Decency members at the library, she believes the group has an outsized influence.
“It looks one-sided, but they (Citizens for Decency) have done a heck of a lot behind the scenes, because they are church leaders and government officials,” Sprankle Bunton said. “They are able to work in a way we are not able to.”
She said LGBTQ+ supporters “need to be seen.”
“This is what we’ve got,” Sprankle Bunton said. “We’ve got the people.”
Kathy Criswell, who was protesting library materials, said, “We don’t believe in the propaganda that’s going on. The children are too young for some of the books being put in there.”
Karla Owens, who was also protesting the library’s LGBTQ+ materials, said, “We don’t like it being forced on the kids. It’s inappropriate for adults.
“We love our kids more than anyone else.” Library officials “act like they know what’s best for our kids, and that’s just not true.”
When asked how the library should handle books for teens regarding LGBTQ+ relationships and sexuality, Owens said, “I don’t think it’s an age thing. I don’t think those books should be allowed.”
At least one elected official has also been questioning the library’s activities regarding Pride Month.
Library director Erin Waller said Tuesday that library staff members were approached by East Daviess County Commission Janie Marksberry, who had concerns about some of the library’s Pride Month activities.
As part of Pride month, the library is offering bags to teens between the ages of 13 and 18 which contain a Pride sticker, a book marker, information about a support group for LGTBQ teens that is held at the H.L. Neblett Community Center and a code that allows teens to enter a book giveaway. There are different bags for each week during the month.
“We also have many other things this month that have nothing to to with Pride” Month, Waller said. “This is just a small thing happening at the library.”
In a lengthy statement sent by text Wednesday, Marksberry said she approached the library to find out what was included in the bags and was told all the bags for that week were gone. Marksberry said she returned to the library the same day and was met by the teen department program director, who said, “you’re not a teen, not going to happen,” according to Marksberry’s statement.
Marksberry’s statement says she returned the next day and spoke to Waller and was given one of the bags, which contained information about the support group at the Neblett Center, including a donation form for the group.
In her statement, Marksberry said, “why is the library being secretive about this promotion?”
Information about the Pride bags was posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Marksberry’s statement said she was concerned about the book giveaway.
“Why are they collecting children’s personal information and having them scan a QR code, and who is getting this information from/on our children?” Marksberry wrote. “Will they (library staff) show the same interest and go to as much trouble to provide gift bags to children who want to start a Bible study or promote our vacation Bible schools? Will we get a month for Christmas as a celebration of the birth of Christ? How about Easter? Or maybe hosting a promotion for July 4 or Memorial Day to commemorate Americans dying for our freedom?”
Marksberry’s statement says she asked if the library would promote a Bible study and was told, “as long as it is inclusive to everyone.”
Marksberry wrote “the current LGBTQ+ community does not seem to be behaving in a way that appears inclusive. In fact, I find this insistence on celebrating this very issue divisive.
“I accept people who are LGBTQ+, I just don’t think it’s appropriate for our public library to entice our youth to celebrate it for an entire month — and entice them out of their personal information.”
Marksberry was in Louisville Wednesday and said she was not involved in the protest.
When asked if the library intended to change its Pride Month programming, Waller said, “In our strategic mission, we have been charged with making sure we have programs that are inclusive and show the diversity of our community. We want to celebrate the diversity of our community.”
Kathryn Crowe, who protested against the library Wednesday, said she was concerned about sexually explicit material. She said of materials related to the LGBTQ+ community, “It’s all over the nation. It seems like they are trying to push this agenda on our kids. We want them to leave our kids alone.
“They say we are a hate group. We are not a hate group. The truth is the light. It’s not about hate. It’s just about truth and leaving our kids alone.”
Carolyn Davidson, who was there in support of the library, said as a former reading teacher, she opposes any attempt to ban books.
“It’s time to stop the slide into fascism,” Davidson said. “I’ve had it, especially when they attack my library.”
Peggy White said she was there to support he LGBTQ+ community.
“These children are our children, our neighbors and our friends,” White said. “When they start stepping on them, they are stepping on us, too.”
