A handful of people opposed to what they said is inappropriate material about sexuality and the LGBTQ+ community at the Daviess County Public Library were met by a larger group of counter-protesters Wednesday afternoon in front of the library on Frederica Street.

The protest was called for by Daviess County Citizens for Decency, which has been vocal of late about issues such as drag shows at the Ghostlight Lounge and funding for the RiverPark Center, which is operates the lounge. The issue behind Wednesday’s protest was partly the library’s Pride Month giveaways for teens, although protesters also said they were concerned about materials available at the library to teens.

