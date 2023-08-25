The Daviess County Public Library will lower taxes on real property this year while keeping all other tax rates the same.

The library’s tax rates were presented Thursday night to Daviess Fiscal Court. County commissioners could oppose a tax rate increase if the library board had proposed one, but a decision to lower tax rates or keep them the same requires no action.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

