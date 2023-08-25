The Daviess County Public Library will lower taxes on real property this year while keeping all other tax rates the same.
The library’s tax rates were presented Thursday night to Daviess Fiscal Court. County commissioners could oppose a tax rate increase if the library board had proposed one, but a decision to lower tax rates or keep them the same requires no action.
“Since the library is not seeking to impose a new property tax or fee, or seeking to increase their existing taxes above the compensating rate, there is no action for Fiscal Court to take,” county treasurer Jordan Johnson said.
The compensating rate is the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as the previous fiscal year. The library can generate the same amount of real property tax revenue with a lower rate due to increases in assessed property values.
The proposed tax rate for real property is 5.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. During fiscal year 2022-23, the rate was 6 cents per $100.
At that rate, the library will receive $4.476 million in real property tax revenue.
Tangible property and motor vehicle tax rates will remain the same. The library lowered tangible property, motor vehicle property, water craft, aircraft and inventory taxes last year.
Library Director Erin Waller said the library board did not take the compensating rates on any other taxes besides real property.
“We kept the same for tangible personal property, aircraft, watercraft and inventory at the same rate as last year” at 6.39 cents per $100. Waller said. “The compensating rate would be 6.42.”
The library is expected to receive a total of $5.523 million in revenue from all sources of tax revenue.
This is the fourth time since 2018 the library board has lowered its real property tax rate. In fiscal year 2018-19, the real property rate was 6.4 cents per $100. The rate was lowered in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.
In other business, Fiscal Court members approved the county tax rates for fiscal year 2023-24.
The county kept its real property rate the same as the previous year, at 13 cents per $100. Tangible personal property, watercraft and vehicle tax rates also remained the same as the previous year.
