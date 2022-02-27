The Daviess County Public Library is calling on area Civil War-era re-enactors to help commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Civil War with a Civil War encampment on April 30 at Yellow Creek Park.
Savannah Warren, special collections manager, said the event will be hosted by the library’s Kentucky Room and aims to offer the sites and sounds of a Civil War camp.
“Last year we had a small-scale version of it in the Reading Garden here at the library,” Warren said. “There were some booths and blacksmiths and things like that, but we are basically making a bigger version of it because the people that were involved last year, they really liked it, and they said they were going to tell their friends.”
Warren said that with the Battle of Sacramento reenactment in McLean County ending last year, in addition to Pioneer Days, library staff felt they could help fill a void in the community in regards to living history.
“We talked to a lot of different people who are really wanting something like that, and we figured we would try it out,” she said.
Longtime Civil War reenactor James Huddleston said he plans to attend the event at Yellow Creek Park.
“A friend of mine had sent me a link to the reenactment, and I called him because it sounded like a fun day,” he said.
Huddleston said he first became involved in Civil War reenactments several years ago while living in Illinois.
“I worked with a fellow who was doing it, and he said, ‘I have the hobby for you’,” Huddleston said. “When I moved to Owensboro, I was a charter member of the 10th Missouri out of the Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.”
Huddleston said that while he acted as a Union calvary officer, he no longer has a horse, but is still happy to participate in the encampment.
Warren said most re-enactors develop a specific character to portray at battle and camp reenactments.
For Huddleston, that means a character who could be described as a little rough around the edges.
“We call that first person, and my character, for instance, I gambled all the time, and I had dice that were made with musket balls that had been squared off with the butt of my pistol and carved with the tip of my knife,” he said. “My character was always flat broke.”
The Daviess County Public Library is still seeking re-enactors to participate. For more information, contact the Daviess County Public Library Kentucky Room at 270-691-1883 or kentucky@DCP Library.org.
