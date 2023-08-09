The Daviess County Public Library will hold a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Friday on the third floor of the library, 2020 Frederica St.
Library to hold special called meeting Friday
- By the Messenger-Inquirer
-
- Updated
- 0
Multimedia
Latest News
- Opening Day: Area school districts get ready for new year
- POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 9, 2023
- Individualized planning is key for some learners
- Nave: 911 split would slow response times
- New bluegrass facility announced
- DC tops OHS in opener
- Catholic girls soccer beats Apollo 5-0
- City commissioners get first look at plans for downtown sportsplex
Most Popular
Articles
- Towne Square Mall closing Sept. 5 after 45 years
- DCPL board continues personnel investigation
- Senior center board facing turnover
- POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 5, 2023
- Home builders group voices concerns about new transfer station policy
- Real Estate Transfers August 5, 2023
- Circuit Court August 5, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 4, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 3, 2023
- Marriage Licenses August 5, 2023
- City has no surveillance camera policy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.