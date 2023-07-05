Bigfoot is coming to the Daviess County Public Library on Saturday.
However, it won’t be the large, hairy mythical creature also known as Sasquatch, but Charlie Raymond, researcher and founder the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization.
Raymond, whose presentation will run from 2 to 3 p.m., said he will provide evidence and discuss Bigfoot sightings.
“It’s a one-hour multimedia presentation highlighting remarkable evidence from Kentucky,” Raymond said. “I’ll have Bigfoot casts on display. It’s a free event; it’s child-friendly; I’ll have my book [Bluegrass Bigfoot: Encounters with the Kentucky Wildman] available for signings, and I encourage people, if they’ve had a sighting, to show up and share your encounter.”
Raymond has appeared on Animal Planet, The History Channel, and the BBC.
Bigfoot casts are typically footprints that have been casted in plaster, showing “dermal ridges, midtarsal break,” with the length to width ratio being different to that of a human’s foot, in addition to several other factors that are analyzed, Raymond said.
Raymond said that some of the top counties in the state when it comes to Bigfoot sightings include Anderson, Trimble and Ohio counties, with every county having some sightings at some point.
“[The number of sightings in Kentucky] is more than most states,” Raymond said. “We’re in the top five in the country with well over 500 documented encounters.”
During his investigations, Raymond said that he has obtained hair samples, with results from a lab stating that they were from an “unknown primate,” audio clips that don’t match any known animal in the state, with several documented accounts from witnesses from three decades of research.
“I will play the recordings [at the presentation,]” Raymond said. “I will discuss [the hair samples], but I won’t have documentation to hand around. I’ve interviewed law enforcement, park rangers, and most witnesses have everything to lose and nothing to gain by coming forward.”
Raymond encourages those interested in Bigfoot sightings to go and do their own research, to go on in the woods with friends or family, and that people should keep an open mind and to “question everything.”
“It’s probably one of the biggest mysteries in the world,” Raymond said. “The Patterson-Gimlin footage has been analyzed only second to the JFK assassination. People are intrigued by it; that a creature like this could still be in existence without producing a body.”
Raymond iterated that he does not condone killing a Bigfoot creature, but that it would likely take a body to prove the existence of the creature to the larger scientific community.
“If you’re curious, or if you’re a skeptic, an enthusiast, or if you’ve had a sighting, show up,” Raymond said. “It’s free; it’s usually a lot of fun, and it’s educational.”
