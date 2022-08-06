KEVEN MCQUEEN PIC 1

The cover of Keven McQueen’s book “Bizarre Bluegrass: Strange But True Kentucky Tales” is shown.

 Photo submitted.

The Daviess County Public Library will host Kentucky author Keven McQueen for an event around his 2020 book “Bizarre Bluegrass: Strange But True Kentucky Tales” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Known for books such as “Kentucky Book of the Dead,” “Gothic and Strange: True Tales of the South” and “Murder in Old Kentucky: True Crime Stories from the Bluegrass,” McQueen is looking forward to coming back to the library and Owensboro for his third visit.

