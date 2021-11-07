While Daviess County had an active role in the Civil War, hosting the Battle of Panther Creek in September 1862, only one man with an officer’s rank was killed in the county during the war between the states.
Local historian and Daviess County Public Schools history teacher Derrick Lindow will be giving a presentation about that man, Lt. Col. Gabriel Netter of the Union Army, at the Daviess County Public Library at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18.
“He was a Union officer that was trying to raise a regiment here in Owensboro,” Lindow said. “While he was still in the process of recruiting, I think he had a few hundred men at this point, Owensboro was attacked, and Confederate forces took the town and surrounded the camp.”
The date was Sept. 19, 1862, and despite being surrounded, Netter decided that he would not surrender to Confederate forces.
“He decided he was just going to break out of that encirclement, and that is what he did, but in the process of doing that, while they were skirmishing with the Confederates, he was shot in the chest and died instantly there.”
Lindow said Netter, who was 26 years old when killed, was the highest-ranking man killed in Owensboro during the Civil War.
The Battle of Panther Creek began the day after his death.
Lindow said Netter’s story is interesting to tell. He was born June 9, 1836, in the Rhineland area between Germany and France, an area known for having a mixture of French and German cultures, and he was one of 10 children.
“He immigrated to the United States during the 1850s and settled in Ohio County,” he said. “He was a merchant businessman there, and when the war started he became an officer in the Union Army.”
Lindow said that he traces his love of history back to his elementary school years, when both of his grandfathers instilled in him a lifelong love and interest in history.
He teaches eighth grade U.S. History at Daviess County Middle School.
“I even get to teach the Civil War, and not every history teacher gets to do that,” Lindow said. “I consider myself pretty blessed that everyday I can teach about stuff that I love and care about.”
Lindow signed a publishing contract with Savas Beatie to publish a book exploring the history of the Civil War in the Daviess County area last December. The working title is “Laid Low in the Dust: Partisan Warfare in Western Kentucky,” and the book covers the guerrilla and partisan warfare that was common in this part of the country, especially during the summer and fall of 1862.
“With COVID-19 and everythin,g it has really slowed down the process quite a bit,” he said. “Things should start getting moving pretty soon, and hopefully sometime next year we can get a book into peoples hands.”
Savannah Warren, DCPL special collections manager, said the presentation will be on the second-floor of the library. Seating is limited, and reservations are requested by calling 270-684-0211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.