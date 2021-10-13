The Daviess County Public Library will host its first job fair Thursday afternoon that is specifically geared towards helping local teenagers find employment.
Sarah Jacobs, teen librarian, said area teens are invited to visit the library between 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 to meet with perspective employers or to work on their résumés and interviewing skills will area professionals.
“We want to make sure that teens in our community have as many opportunities as they can to develop job-searching skills and practice the skills that they will need later when they are embarking on their careers,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said she was contacted by local community organizer DeMarcus Curry about the possibility of hosting the job fair at the library.
“I have noticed that, of course, almost every single job is hiring, but I was just looking at what we could do for the kids,” Curry said. “With teenagers, I have heard a lot of them saying that they have nothing to do. Well, there are a lot of (employers) hiring, so why not do a teen job fair?”
Curry said he has organized job fairs in the past, including a job fair during 2020 that was targeted at helping those who were experiencing homelessness.
Jacobs said that organizations and businesses attending the Teen Job Fair include the National Guard, YMCA, T.J. Maxx and The Big Dipper.
“They will all be here in-person to conduct walk-in interviews for teens,” she said.
Other local businesses will have employment applications available at the library, 2020 Frederica St., during the job fair.
Curry said that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the job opportunities available to student workers, and the hybrid schooling last year left many students with little time to work an after-school job.
“I know it has been difficult for the kids, doing the online thing and then trying to go to work,” he said. “Since the schools have reopened full-time, I think that allows a little more time for the kids who actually want to work to do so.”
Curry said that regardless of age, there are jobs in the Owensboro community for people that want to fill them.
“It is not just fast food restaurants or department stores hiring,” he said. “Banks are hiring, the hospital is hiring, there are factory jobs that are available; so there are jobs available.
“I just don’t think we are really taking advantage of what we really have right in front of us.”
