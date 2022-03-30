The Daviess County Public Library will host Stephen Brown, author of “Stealing Renoir,” for a presentation about his book and the history of art looting during World War II from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the library.
“Stealing Renoir” is a fictionalized account featuring main character Elizabeth Moynihan, an internationally-respected art appraiser, television personality and a thief at heart.
Brown will also be highlighting the history his book is based on, specifically the priceless works of art stolen by the Nazi regime during World War II. It is estimated about 30,000 works of art stolen during the war remain missing.
For more information or to register for the free event, visit http://dcplibrary.org.
The program will also be available to stream on the DCPL Facebook page.
