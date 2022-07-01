Owensboro-Daviess County residents are looking forward to the city’s annual July 4 fireworks display.
But for Owensboro resident Stuart Snow, fireworks go beyond the annual celebration. They are a decades-old love.
A licensed pyrotechnican, Snow specializes in setting up and shooting massive fireworks displays. From weddings and Halloween to Christmas and Independence Day, Snow has done it all.
“I’m a responsible person for putting on firework shows,” Snow said. “I have the licensing and the permits and the insurance, all the proper information that is required to put on fireworks shows in Owensboro.”
His love for decorative explosives began in the 1980s while visiting his grandmother in Arkansas. A neighbor would sell fireworks while Snow was around.
“We would always visit her in the summertime, and her neighbor always set up a firework stand,” Snow said. “So I did anything and everything that I could to round up change … started going over there and just absolutely fell in love with it.”
At 5 years old, a time when you could buy a bottle rocket for cheap, Snow said, he would get the money to purchase fireworks from the neighbor by rummaging through the couch or by getting money from family members.
In 1988, Snow received a type-54 license from the Federal Explosive Licensing Center, which allows him to acquire bigger, more powerful fireworks than the average person. Requirements to obtain the license vary from state to state, Snow said, with most requiring a “résumé of experience” from those applying.
“A lot of people get experience by working with other shooters,” Snow said. “They’ll work on shows to acquire time and experience where they can then get their own license.”
The license requires renewal every three years, Snow said.
Currently, Snow does his firework shows as a hobby, with his full-time job being sales. But he has done many notable shows, both with the county and city.
For the past 14 years, residents of Whitesville have seen his impressive displays at their annual Fireworks in the Park. This year his show included as many as 2,000 fireworks, according to Snow.
Snow has a show planned for Friday, July 1, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to commemorate the beginning of its Vacation Bible School. With food, dancing and a “pyro-musical” — fireworks set off to music — Snow said it is sure to be a fun night for everybody.
This year, Snow is working with Casabella Pyrotechnics, the company he buys his fireworks from, to put on the portion of the city’s July 4 show at Shifley Park.
“They have hired me to be a shooter at one of the locations,” Snow said. “They’ll be the ones in charge, and I’ll be one of the shooters.”
Snow is not a one man-band. His daughter and wife are “heavily involved” with the shows, as well as friends and other family who share his passion for the craft.
“Just people that enjoy the hobby,” Snow said. “I’ve got several people that will help.”
There are several days of planning that goes into putting on a show, he said, including getting the permits, ordering and storing the fireworks and handling the computer setups.
“On a bigger show, it takes a good part of a day to set up,” Snow said.
Snow said the weather isn’t a major factor in his shows. It takes lightning or a full day of rain to force a cancellation.
“Most of my shows, we’ll shoot them rain or shine,” he said. “We can have everything set up, have it weather proofed and then the storms blow. Once the storm (blows over), we remove the plastic and shoot the show.”
All of the firework shows, he said, will have corresponding fire departments on hand to ease concerns over dry ground conditions.
He has other shows scheduled for later this year, including the Labor Day show at Panther Creek Park.
Snow said he will continue to do this work, with his reward coming from the enjoyment and gasps of amazement his fireworks receive.
“I just enjoy bringing joy to the crowds,” he said. “There’s nothing better for a pyrotechnician than hearing the cheers at the end.
“It’s really cool to see the result of all the thinking and planning of putting a show together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.