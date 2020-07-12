Some folks I’ve known who manage to provoke a little humor.
The late Kenny Wiggins, a Hartford pharmacy owner, was driving home one night following a very heavy rain and managed to deposit his vehicle into a flooded field. Managing to get out without further incident he found a way home by other means.
The following morning Raleigh Tichenor, a Hartford car dealership owner, spotted the water-logged car, recognized it as belonging to Kenny and gave the pharmacist a call.
“Hey Kenny,” he said. “This is Ral Tichenor and I just wanted to tell you your new car is in.”
Kenny indicated he didn’t know what the dealer was talking about and added that he had not ordered a new car.
“Oh, you’ll need this one,” Tichenor said. “It has pontoons on it.”
It’s no big secret that Ohio County, along with a lot of other counties, had its share of bootleggers. Many of them purchased their liquid wares in Daviess County and transported them southward.
Law enforcement officers, so I was told, managed to keep a close eye on some of the traffic out of Daviess County and oftentimes spotted suspicious vehicles.
And this again involves the late Kenny Wiggins.
As a part of his pharmacy operation, Kenny liked to award doctors and others at Christmas time with barbecued hams. His ham supplier was in Owensboro and on one occasion he asked me to pick them up and bring them to him in Hartford.
It just so happened that Kenny ordered a lot of hams that year and I loaded them up in the trunk of my 1984 Buick. And that caused the back of my car to lean in a downward position.
On U.S. 231 somewhere near Pleasant Ridge, a law enforcement officer ignited his blue lights and pulled me over.
“Was I speeding, trooper?” I asked.
“No, you weren’t speeding,” he said. “I was just wondering what you might have in your trunk.”
“Oh that,” I said. “Well officer, its a load of pork.”
“Really,” he said. “A load of pork?”
The officer asked if I would mind opening the trunk and I quickly obliged. There was the pork, there was a little redness in the officer’s complexion and there was a quick apology.
It wasn’t a good day for bootlegging hams.
While docked in a Naples, Italy port, our ship, the U.S.S. Roanoke, celebrated a birthday and our captain leased a proper facility in Naples to mark the occasion.
Following a nice party I was walking back to our ship when I was joined by an officer I knew.
Slightly juiced by some of the party’s preferred liquids, the lieutenant suggested he could beat me back to the ship. I didn’t think so and we started running.
Unfortunately for the officer, I spotted the end of the pier and he didn’t. I stopped and he took about four steps in a cartoon-like way before falling about 10 feet into the sea.
On his way down, he called me a name I cannot repeat here. It had something to do with somebody’s son.
