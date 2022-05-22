Sherry Baber considers it a privilege to be a part of early childhood initiatives in Owensboro, the region and across the commonwealth.

Baber, coordinator of preschool for Owensboro Public Schools at Hager Preschool, is retiring after 43 years in education — 25 with city schools.

She began her career as a child development teacher at the Daviess County Vocational School, which is now Owensboro Community & Technical College. From there she worked in Henderson as an administrator at a career and tech school.

She came to OPS in the summer of 1997 as the director of food service. Coincidentally, that was the same year Hager Preschool opened, and Baber handled the food service at the opening reception.

“So when I came to Hager in 2002, I kind of went full circle,” she said.

Throughout her career, Baber has served on several national and statewide committees for career and tech and early-childhood education. She has traveled the country representing Kentucky at various national meetings through different organizations.

She feels blessed to have had a wonderful career, she said.

She has loved all of the jobs and roles she has worked in the education field. However, she does consider her time at Hager the “true highlight” of her career.

“Working with the staff, students and their families in this community has been a wonderful experience,” she said.

She said it has been an honor and a privilege to especially work on early-childhood initiatives in the area, most recent of which is the work the Prichard Committee and the Public Life Foundation are doing in Daviess County.

Baber said she has worked with these organizations for many years, and they have been advocates for her, Hager Preschool and the children and families the school serves.

“I just feel very fortunate and blessed,” she said.

She isn’t sure what the future holds, but said she first plans to do some traveling with her husband. She isn’t a “sit at home” kind of person, so she anticipates staying busy.

Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said Baber’s long tenure in education is a testament to her passion that every child has worth and can succeed.

Baber has proven that, Constant said, through her many hats worn over her four decades of service to education.

“She’s done everything from teacher to food service to career technical education to personnel to preschool,” Constant said. “As she has worked the last 20 years or so in preschool, Sherry has been regarded as the regional and state expert on how preschools operate.”

He said Hager has served as a model across the state for peer school districts.

“I can’t wait to see how Sherry’s next chapter will unfold,” he said.

