For many Americans, restoring classic cars and building hot rods is more than just a hobby, it is a lifestyle that often lasts a lifetime.
For 81-year-old Daviess County native George Goetz, it all began during his high school years when he would meet up with a friend to see who had the hottest performing car.
“He had a 1952 Chevrolet six cylinder and I had a 1953 Ford with a flathead engine in it, and every day we would go out to the airport and run each other and then we would run up and down Parrish Avenue,” Goetz said from his garage. “It has been in my blood ever since I got out of high school.”
While Goetz has restored about 12 to 15 cars for himself and others throughout the years, he said his mechanical knowledge really began when he started drag racing during the 1960s.
“I got into drag racing the year after I graduated and in 1965 I ordered a brand new 1965 Mustang fastback with a 289 Hi-Po in it and I drag raced it for three years,” he said. “I worked in Lexington and places like that and I would come home on the weekend and change rear ends and put slicks on it and then have to put it back again.”
Goetz said he did most of his racing at the Owensboro Drag Strip, which was located on Veach Road. The track operated from 1958 until 1970.
Goetz, who is president of the Sunset Cruisers car club in Owensboro, is currently restoring a rare 428 Cobra Jet Mustang for a friend. The car is currently a stripped down shell, its lime green paint finished. The hold up is parts availability, he said.
Seeing a classic car come back to life in the way the builder intended is something Goetz said he enjoys.
“When it is finished you can stand back and look at it and it stands out to you, you know,” he said.
He points over to a vehicle under a tan car cover in his garage. After pulling back the cover, a 1964 Ford Fairlane finished in Toreador Red Metallic is unveiled.
“I have always wanted these, but I am still not done with it,” Goetz said. “I am going to build up another engine for it.”
The current 289 Ford small block makes about 330 horsepower, he said.
His most recently completed project is a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, finished in red with a silver top, built for his wife.
His favorite car, however, is one that has been in his garage for decades.
After selling his first 1965 Mustang after getting out of the military when he got married in 1968, opportunity presented for Goetz to become the owner of a 1956 Ford Victoria.
“A friend of mine brought a 1956 Ford Victoria over to my house and he said, ‘you wouldn’t want to buy this would you?’ And I said, ‘It depends on what you want for it’,” Goetz said. “
The friend was only asking $225 for the car.
“I said do you need a ride home?” he said. “So, I bought it and I parked it for about 12 years and then I built it up. I still have it, it is my favorite car.”
Goetz said some of the most challenging parts of restoring a car are making sure that it gets put back together without scratching the paint or damaging the chrome, as well as just finding the necessary parts to complete the job.
His best advice for someone just getting into classic cars or hot rods is simple — buy one already done.
“You can buy one done and ready to drive cheaper than you can build one,” Goetz said. “Now, if you can do all the work yourself, and I mean everything, then you can do it. That is why I have what I have. I would get a car for pretty reasonable and fix it up.”
