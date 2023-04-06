Kentucky Wesleyan College offers students a way to prepare for life after graduation through its Leadership Wesleyan program.
Summer Aldridge, senior director of alumni relations and career exploration, said the program launched two years ago in the fall.
“We have the goal of preparing our students for their real life outside of their career,” she said.
Aldridge said the pilot session was “well-received.”
“At that time, we knew we were on to something,” she said. “German American came on as our presenting sponsor and wanted to partner with us as we continued to grow.”
Now the sessions happen twice a year — fall and spring — and touch on an array of professional and personal topics, including résumés, interviewing, finance, insurance and more.
Senior Madeline Shook and sophomore Kerison Bailey have participated in Leadership Wesleyan since the pilot program.
Shook said one part of the program she appreciated this year was the participation of alumni.
“It’s really cool as a current student to see alumni who have been graduated for 10, 20, 30 years come back to Wesleyan and share about their experience and about their path from undergrad to grad school to their career — or hearing about their love of Wesleyan; it was really awesome,” she said.
Shook, an education major, said she enjoyed the mock interviews during the spring session.
“Having that experience and getting feedback in real time was helpful,” she said. “I also enjoyed the personal life sessions in the fall, like how to build credit.”
Aldridge said there was a large focus on networking and the importance of it.
“To us, it was giving them the easy networking opportunity with alumni who are there to help them early,” she said. “(Students had) a connections list in their program they were supposed to be filling out as they met people and got contact information.”
Bailey said she enjoyed speaking with local business employees at the event who did not attend KWC.
“Having them come together and support us in ways they thought is very important was really cool,” she said.
When enrolling at KWC, Bailey knew she wanted to major in zoology, though she does not want to be a zookeeper or veterinarian. She said Leadership Wesleyan helped make her career path clearer.
“Going into Leadership Wesleyan, I didn’t really know what kinds of things I wanted to hear about, I didn’t know what I wanted to learn about,” she said. “I loved the breakout session ‘Headed Wherever the Wind Takes Me,’ where we talked in a group with Doug Hoyt and Chelsea Sherek about how they didn’t really know what they wanted to do and how they changed careers.”
KWC aims the program to junior and senior students, though the sessions are open to any student.
“We primarily targeted juniors, because we do a lot of career prep with our seniors in a different way,” Aldridge said. “We felt like juniors are at that maturity level where they’re really thinking about what they’re going to do.”
Aldridge said students are surveyed after each session as an opportunity to provide feedback for KWC to consider for the next session.
“We learned different things about the sessions, the content, the speakers, what they’re responding to,” she said. “We’re adapting and changing things as the surveys tell us to.”
Moving forward, Aldridge said she would like to incorporate more of the Owensboro community in the sessions.
“We want to take them off-site a little bit,” she said. “So far, (the students) have been pretty heavily on campus, other than the dinner experiences, so I’d like to show them some more of the business and nonprofits going forward.”
Approximately 30 students went through the program this year. If students complete both the fall and spring sessions, they will graduate from the program and be recognized during the college’s commencement ceremony.
