Dream Riders of Kentucky retired “superhero” therapy horse Bandit recently, who now resides at his new home on Foxbird Farm in Cadiz as a companion to another horse, “Just Peachy.”
Dream Riders master instructor Sandy Webster said Bandit served at the facility for about 15 years and was retired at the age of 30.
“He is living the life of luxury, and he will spend his days with his new companion friend … and be loved on and looked after,” she said.
Webster said the process for retiring horses requires recognizing and understanding the needs of the horses.
She said the facility does wellness checks for each of its horses on a daily basis to ensure they are physically and emotionally sound.
“The horses have to be able to be happy, sound and have an enjoyment in the work that they do … while carrying up to 10 riders per week … ,” she said. “They need to be themselves and show engagement and interest in what they’re doing.
“There’s not only the physical side, but the emotional side as well that we take into consideration.”
In cases where a horse’s behavior might be off, she said the facility will assess whether there is something physically wrong, assess the workload of the horse and, if needed, give it time off to receive rest and relaxation and socialize with other horses.
In Bandit’s case, Webster said he was diagnosed with an arthritic condition in his spine. She said the facility had already been watching him closely due to his age.
She said Bandit received time off from his normal program activities while he was assessed by a veterinarian and chiropractor and received “plenty of TLC.”
However, she said while his condition did not worsen during that period, it also did not get better, and the facility had to make a decision to retire him and what that would look like.
Although Dream Riders hoped to continue to have Bandit interact with people without being ridden, the facility finally made the decision to retire him after several months, according to Webster.
She said the facility found out that Foxbird Farm in Cadiz was looking for a companion for one of its horses and decided to retire him there, where he would be released from his workload while still being able to interact with another horse.
“He loves people and attention, and so we were drawn to thinking that work would be good for him … but we decided he would be a better pasture mate for another horse,” she said. “Horses are herd animals, and they need their friends, and they need to be able to be horses.”
Bandit arrived at his retirement home on Aug. 16, escorted by a team from Dream Riders and welcomed by his new caregivers. He has reportedly been enjoying his new home.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
