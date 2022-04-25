Tyler Free grew up around the Sorgho Volunteer Fire Department, where both of his parents were firefighters.

“I was 3 years old when my dad started there,” Free said.

After going through a teen explorers program, Free joined the fire department as soon as he turned 18. With such a lifelong connection to firefighting, it would have seemed like a career in the fire service would be a natural fit.

But Free said he found another calling, to be a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. After a number of years working as a 911 dispatcher, Free joined the sheriff’s office in 2008.

Today, Free wears two hats, as both a sergeant at the sheriff’s office and as assistant chief of the Sorgho Fire Department.

As a dispatcher, Free said he had regular contact with officers and deputies, which interested him in pursuing a law enforcement career.

“My No. 1 goal was to be a deputy at the sheriff’s department,” he said. “It was, and still is, a family atmosphere. I grew up in the county and lived in the county. That’s were I enjoy working.

“You take pride in any kind of service, but when you get to serve the community you live in, there’s extra pride — and also, there’s extra responsibility.”

The roles of firefighter and deputy sometimes intertwine when deputies respond to fire calls, Free said.

“I have been on an off-day (from the sheriff’s office) on fire calls where I had to make arrests,” Free said. There have also been times when Free arrived at a fire scene as a deputy and helped operate a pumper until additional firefighters could arrive, he said.

The volunteer fire service is not a hobby. All volunteer fire departments are required to undergo regular training, and they respond to fires, vehicle wrecks and medical emergencies. The Sorgho Fire Department makes between 550 and 600 calls for service each year, Free said.

Free is one of several emergency medical technicians on the fire department. Free got his EMT training through the Sorgho Fire Department and carries his medical equipment while on patrol.

“We have started CPR on patients, we can start oxygen treatments and can stop any bleeding,” Free said.

The pandemic has been a stressful time for both deputies and firefighters, because every call potentially puts responders in contact with the virus.

“Not only are you worried about every call you went on, but the main worry was bringing it back home to your family,” he said. “One of the stresses of the pandemic was the unknown.

“We still have a policy at Sorgho. On any medical call, we still wear a mask on top of any PPE,” Free said.

That change will likely be permanent.

Free spent several years as a patrol deputy, but is now sergeant on the day shift. That job calls for a lot of administrative work, but Free said he goes out on patrol when possible.

“I still like to get out and work the road,” he said. “I’ll still take calls and make arrests.” Free said he treats the people he meets on patrol respectfully.

“I think you just have to treat people the way you want to be treated, or the way you would want your family to be treated,” he said. “I believe the sheriff’s office and the community have a good rapport with each other.”

Occasionally, people say thank for, even years after an event.

“You may think what you do doesn’t make a difference sometimes, but people like that give you hope in your career and in what you’re doing,” he said.

When not at the sheriff’s office or the fire station, Free said he likes to be outdoors.

“The world is such a loud and busy place,” he said. “I like slowing down and relaxing.”

Free said he enjoys hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheelers in the country. His family also keeps bees, which means they occasionally go retrieve hives from people who don’t want them on their property.

“You can buy all the (protective) jackets and hoods, but now and then you are going to get stung,” he said.

The variety of being in law enforcement, and the ability to serve the community, is what brings Free back to the office each day, he said.

“Every two days isn’t the same,” Free said. “There’s always the sense of the unexpected. After working in law enforcement and the fire department .. I don’t think I cold do a Monday through Friday desk job.”

