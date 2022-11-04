The Owensboro Museum of Science and History saw additional foot traffic Thursday with the return of RiverWorks Discovery’s “Who Works the Rivers” event, which brought together high school juniors and seniors to learn about the maritime industry from professionals.
The event, the first since 2019, is a partnership between RiverWorks Discovery and the museum. Its purpose is to give students the opportunity to participate in engaging activities and discussions with people that have careers along the river.
Errin Howard, director of RiverWorks Discovery, was glad to offer the program once again to the area and advocate for the line of work.
“These programs are a lot of work, but they are very rewarding,” she said. “The industry has been silent for a number of years about their industry; they didn’t do a very good job of promoting it, and it’s one of the reasons why the companies support RiverWorks Discovery because we do become that PR and awareness piece.
“A big piece of what we do is just awareness that the industry is out there and that it exists. Through these events, we actually invite the people who work the river to share with the kids their experiences.”
“It’s just a wonderful program that is perfect for any river community,” said Kathy Olson, chief executive officer of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. “It’s about the habitat of the river, the biodiversity of the river, the commerce of the river and the history of the river — everything that anybody that lives along the river banks should know.”
Throughout the morning, students rotated through stations to speak with entities such as the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)/American River Transportation Company (ARTCO), Crounse Corporation, Owensboro Riverport Authority, RampStop, Traylor Bros., Inc, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Yager Marine before concluding the day with a tour of the Owensboro Riverport Authority facility to get a “close-up look inside the industry at work.”
Howard said these events initially were similar to a traditional career fair layout, where students would go to each booth to learn about each company, but they have expanded to include more engagement for all parties involved.
“(There are) now more hands-on activities that they participate in, and they are reflective on if they were to pursue a career in the industry — here’s something they might experience on the job,” she said.
More from this section
Tyler Hall, second engineer for Crounse Corporation, hoped his presence at the event would help students be more aware of the possibilities in the field and the importance of the industry.
“The river is sort of becoming a dying breed as a lot of kids don’t know that there is a job opportunity out there, and the life we live, what we sacrifice,” he said. “We’re part of a big infrastructure. You turn a light on, a towboater got the coal there. You put rock on your driveway, a towboater probably took it there.”
“Right now, the industry is experiencing — like a lot of industries — a need for that next generation workforce,” Howard said. “Kids need to hear about it.”
Thomas Ramsey, 18, is a senior at Hancock County High School. He is looking to become a commercial diver and found the event gave him more insight.
“It has a lot of physical benefits — it’s a full-body workout, basically,” he said. “I love the equipment (that) I would like to learn how to use at some point. I feel like if I start out as a commercial diver, I can work my way up to bigger and better things.
“I feel like it can just provide steady pay, steady support for maybe a future family, and it’s just something I can enjoy, something I can do and really say that I enjoy what I do.”
Howard enjoys being able to be part of someone’s interest and potential career choice.
“It’s rewarding; it’s what keeps me going,” she said. “I like the opportunity to take a kid who thinks that they don’t have a future or that they might end up in a job where everything’s the same every day, and to open their eyes to the careers in this industry that they can start at an entry level position and, with hard work, move up the ladder.
“The opportunities are endless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.