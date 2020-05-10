For the third year in a row, the Life Science Academy, which is a collaboration among several school districts in the area but is hosted at Owensboro Community & Technical College, has received a distinguished designation from Project Lead The Way, a STEM-based curriculum provider.
There are only 143 other schools across the nation to be named Distinguished Schools through PLTW.
Chad Wilkerson, Life Science Academy director, said instructors and staff have worked steadfastly to prepare students for careers in science and health care since the LSA’s inception in 2011.
“Receiving this designation as a Distinguished School for the third year further validates that we are making a difference and I am very proud of our students, instructors and staff,” he said.
There are currently 91 LSA students from Apollo High School, Daviess County High School, Owensboro High School, Owensboro Catholic High School and Hancock County High School enrolled in the program. The program provides hands-on learning in biomedical sciences. Students enter the program as freshmen and continue through their senior year by attending courses at OCTC.
OCTC President Scott Williams said this partnership between secondary and high education “is a model for student success” while also meeting health care demands and needs for and upcoming educated workforce.
“This program is a perfect fit for our mission and embodies the strong secondary, higher education and industry partnerships that flourish in our community,” Williams said. “The accolades are well-deserved for those who have worked so hard to build a first-class program.”
In order to receive Distinguished School status, the program must offer at least three of the PLTW courses; have 25% or more of students participating in the PLTW courses; and have 70% or more of students earn proficient or higher on the PLTW end-of-course assessments, or 10% earn the AP+PLTW student achievement.
PLTW President and CEO Vince Bertram said it’s an honor to recognize the LSA.
“They are a model for what school should look like, and they should be very proud of ensuring students have the knowledge and skills to be career-ready and successful on any career path they choose,” Bertram said.
The LSA is currently accepting applications for the fall 2020 session. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements visit www.lifescienceacademy.net.
Students and families may contact Amanda Jerome for more information at amanda.jerome@daviess.kyschools.us.
