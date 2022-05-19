Daviess County Public Schools’ Life Science Academy has been named a Project Lead The Way distinguished school for a fourth time.

Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit organization that provides educational programming for students from pre-kindergarten through high school that focuses on developing in-demand skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. According to PLTW’s website, roughly 12,000 schools, in all levels, offer PLTW programs.

LSA is a cornerstone of DCPS’ Empower U, the district’s dual-credit high school program. College level classes that are available for high school students to take and receive college credit.

The academy focused on high school students who excel in their course work and have an interest in pursuing a career in healthcare and other STEM fields. The academy has students from Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County.

“(Students) apply to our program, and we select students who are a good fit,” said Chad Wilkerson, director of LSA. “They attend our academy for four years, if they so choose, and each year they are exposed to a variety of different science and medical topics.”

The academy is held in the science building at Owensboro Community and Technical College. According to Wilkerson, high school students who attend LSA receive college credit for courses while remaining high school students.

“So they are technically still high school students,” Wilkerson said. “The way that works is students will be bussed over to the community college during a certain class period, or block, take our course, and then they go back to their high school.”

Wilkerson said he is honored the academy has received the distinction. He said it is evidence of the students’ — and the school’s — hard work.

“It’s really a testament to our students having endured all the challenges of being a college student and a high school student, on top of going through all the hiccups and roadblocks from COVID,” Wilkerson said. “What it means is that our students are learning at a high level compared to their peers and that what we’re doing is making a difference.”

Amanda Jerome, director of Empower U and the college and career readiness coordinator at DCPS, said she is extremely honored for that the program was recognized with the award. She said it shows the academy’s high level of achievement.

“It’s such an honor to receive this designation from Project Lead The Way,” Jerome said. “It’s validating to know that we are among the top schools across the nation that are teaching this curriculum, and I think that signifies that we are providing a quality education to our students that are in this program.”

The award is based on numerous factors, including offering a minimum of three PLTW courses and having 70% of the students receive proficiency scores on the end-of-year exams. LSA has received this distinction for the academic years of the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The academy was not eligible for the award last year due to LSA not holding end-of-course exams because of the pandemic.

Wilkerson said this past academic year LSA had roughly 129 students.

Wilkerson said he does not yet have the concrete numbers on how the academy’s students compare nationally, having only just received word of the award, but the academy should have them by mid-summer.