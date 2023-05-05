I remember first seeing squirrels around my house, and I remember wishing I would never see them again.
It was a long time ago I first learned squirrels were members of the rodent family, and mice and rats were not overly welcomed in most homes.
But being the outsider I came to be, squirrels, it seemed to me, were not the social enemies I had them tagged as. In fact, as time passed, I came to develop a friendship with a couple of them, and my life took a totally unexpected turn.
With the addition of a deck on the back side of our home and the addition of an outside television, much of my spare time was spent just outside the kitchen door in a comfortable spot where I could watch TV and scan the back-side properties of my neighbors.
And it was there that one of the squirrels I thought I had scared off for good started gathering with me on the deck. In fact, the relationship grew to the point I named the little long-tailed visitor Shambo and started feeding him pecan halves.
The same thing happened with a front-yard squirrel, and I starred spending more on pecans than I did vanilla ice cream with cookie parts added.
And so it was for several years. Two squirrels had a friend, and an old man stopped hating part of the rodent family.
The growing friendship, however, developed into a problem through overfeeding. The two daily meals were more than the squirrels could eat, and the leftovers began to be buried in containers filled with potting soil used for springtime flower plantings.
With that annual flower garden project started, the squirrels began searching for their spare food and disrupted and damaged new and pretty expensive plants. That had to be stopped, and not feeding the little animals was the only way my son could achieve our goal.
It was then that the unintentional hurting started.
Like they had done for so long, the squirrels showed up daily for their food only to find there was none. That bothered the little tree-climbers and deeply bothered this old man.
Every afternoon the squirrels’ feeding champion would be seated on the back deck or the small front porch — but there would be no pecan handouts. The pet-like squirrels immediately showed their brand of discomfort and danced around in hopes of correcting a painful happening.
The food, however, failed to show up, and a great man-squirrel relationship went painfully out of my life and the lives of Shambo and his front-yard friend.
Sitting on my deck and porch is not nearly as enjoyable as it once was.
