Growing up, Paula Wilson knew she was adopted, and 57 years later, she has finally reunited with her birth mother.
Wilson, who lives in Hancock County, found her mother, Dorothy Bailey, 76, through an AncestryDNA test. She was adopted at 6 months old with the given name Marlea Lou Bailey.
“My grandson, Max, did an AncestryDNA test. On his Ancestry, the Bailey name showed up,” she said. “My husband bought me an AncestryDNA kit, so we sent it off and it came back. In the process, I messaged a cousin, and between her and her mother, within two hours, I was talking with my mother.”
Last weekend, Wilson visited New York to see her mother for the first time in almost six decades.
“It was very emotional,” she said. “It was a dream come true getting to meet them. We got to reminisce and know each other.”
Wilson said her mother almost knocked her down from hugging her so much.
“It was just hugs and tears,” she said.
Wilson’s journey in trying to find her family didn’t just begin when she submitted her DNA sample in October.
“I’ve searched over the years several times and met dead ends,” she said. “I’ve written to shows and different places. It ends up costing a lot of money to try to get someone to find family. With Ancestry, it seemed like the right place to go to try.”
While trying to find her mother’s information, Wilson discovered she had four siblings, two of which died before she was able to meet them. Wilson met her sister, Laura Tolbert, while visiting her mother.
Wilson’s younger brother, Fred Sellards, and her aunt visited from Florida not long after she reconnected with her mother.
“I knew I had a younger brother,” she said. “I was able to meet him. He’s a character.”
Wilson said she has been able to see similarities between her and her siblings.
“Me and my sister, we look alike. There are certain things we do that are alike,” she said. “There’s been a lot of things we’ve come across that we are similar in. We had the same number of kids. We do things alike. That’s been interesting to figure out.”
Of her four siblings, Wilson was the only one her mother had given up for adoption.
“I never blamed her, I never had any ill-will toward her,” she said. “From the beginning, it was just all good and wanting to get to know her. She felt bad, and I tried to reassure her that I had no hard feelings. I was just appreciative for the relationship.”
Wilson’s mother had a son when she was born, and her mother had a hard decision to make.
“At the time, I think she was threatened that she would lose her son if she tried to keep me,” she said. “She didn’t want to lose both her children, so she decided to keep him, and I was taken from her by the midwife.”
Wilson said there have already been plans made for her family in New York to visit her in Hancock County.
“We’re going to be visiting a lot,” she said.
This discovery has been something Wilson’s family has had a part in too, with her son and several grandchildren speaking with their newly-found relatives.
“They have been supportive,” she said.
Even though Wilson has found her family, she feels like she isn’t closing a chapter, but opening a new one.
“I feel like I have more people to meet,” she said. “It’s opened a whole new world for me and this part of my family.”
