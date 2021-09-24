The annual Lifesavers Walk will return as an in-person event Saturday at Moreland Park after moving to a virtual format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition Inc., registration is between 9-10 a.m. The walk will begin with a butterfly release at 10 a.m.
Brandi Kessler, president of the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition Inc., said the event will feature fun for the whole family. The walk will include food trucks, first responders, sponsor booths and music. There will also be a ZUMBA class by Jessica Hodges at noon in Moreland Park, 1215 Hickman Ave.
“The coalition began in 2004 as a task force, as support for survivors of suicide,” Kessler said. “Throughout the years we have just grown and turned into a coalition with a focus on prevention.”
Originally led by the late Bob Robey, ORSPC became incorporated in 2007, when it appointed a board of directors, elected officers and achieved nonprofit status. The inaugural Lifesavers Walk was hosted during Nationwide Suicide Prevention Awareness Week in September 2008.
According to the organization’s website, www.orspc.org, thousands of people have been trained on how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to refer someone for help.
Kessler said the event is called the Lifesavers Walk because that is its purpose, to raise awareness and prevent loss.
“It is what the walk’s about, prevention and to support those who have lost someone to suicide,” she said.
According to the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Inc. website, the organization offers several resources and services focused on education to precent suicide, as well as support for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2019, there were a reported 1.38 million suicide attempts, resulting in 47,511 deaths nationwide.
The rate of suicide is highest amongst middle-aged white men, with that demographic accounting for 69.38% of all reported suicide deaths in 2019. That same year, men died by suicide at a rate 3.63 times as often as women. The age-adjusted suicide rate in the U.S. in 2019 was 13.98 per 100,000 individuals.
Those seeking immediate help can contact the Owensboro Area Crisis Line at 1-800-433-7291 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-TALK (8255).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.