The Owensboro Health Healthpark is ramping up its LifeSteps Weight Loss Program, just in time for new year resolutions.
The 14-week program works to target five key components — nutrition, physical activity, behavior modification, group support and personal lifestyle changes — to help patients lose weight and keep weight off, while focusing on physical and mental well-being, according to registered and licensed dietician, Sarah Renschler.
“So many people struggle with trying certain diets, and they’re successful; they lose the weight, but then they end up gaining it all back once they stop that diet,” she said. “So this program really focuses on those lifestyle and behavioral changes that will hopefully stick with you for lasting weight loss.”
Some of the things the program focuses on, according to Renschler, are eating and emotions, whether someone is overeating because they’re bored or stressed or for some other reason related to their emotions, as well as eating in a social setting.
“A lot of times we lean towards food for comfort, or a lot of times, if we’re doing anything social, there’s just food involved, so sometimes food just becomes ritualistic, becomes a habit, so this class really kind of explores, not only what we eat, but why we eat and why we make certain food choices,” she said.
Additionally, she said, the program is conducted in a group setting, which give participants the opportunity to receive support from others who have similar goals.
Sheila Roberts, who went through the LifeSteps program, said it helped her in a multitude of ways.
Roberts said she had tried several other diets before starting the program, and nothing felt like it really helped.
“I needed to do something different than what I’d been trying, so I thought I’d give it a whirl,” she said. “I feel better. I’ve lost weight and continue to lose weight. I’ve learned to manage how much I eat.”
What is more, she said, is that the program is doable.
She said instructors provide all of the resources and information participants need to be successful throughout the program, and the group setting provides a certain amount of support and camaraderie.
Roberts said she has lost 50 pounds since beginning the program and is now involved with a group that meets monthly to follow up with participants after completing the program.
Being able to keep in touch with other participants and with instructors, she said, has been key in helping her continue her weight loss journey.
“My body doesn’t ache as much as it did,” she said. “I have fibromyalgia, and just the extra weight off seems to help a whole lot. Plus, what I eat — I’m more conscious of eating my fruit, my vegetables.
“Everyone that’s running the program, that’s leading it, they’re very encouraging. They do not have any negativity towards your presence, your goals, your looks, nothing. They are very encouraging, very accepting, and I would recommend it for anybody.”
The program, which costs $175, will hold its first class for 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Prior to the first class, there will be two free informational sessions at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.
Anyone interested in more information regarding LifeSteps can contact the Healthpark at 270-688-4804.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
