For those pursuing new year’s resolutions for weight loss, Owensboro Health Healthpark is offering a 14-week program called LifeSteps that helps its participants create lifestyle changes that lead to a healthier life, according to Outpatient and Wellness dietitian Kelci Murphy.
Murphy said the program has been around for several years and has benefitted many participants by helping them combine behavior modification with exercise and healthy eating habits.
“I think what sets it apart from other programs out there is that we focus a lot on behavior modification,” she said. “Making those behavioral changes or identifying the behavior that gets in the way of you sustaining a regular exercise regiment or following a balanced eating pattern” is important.
LifeSteps, Murphy said, not only gives participants the tools they need to build exercise and nutrition regiments, but also how to maintain them long term, especially in specific circumstances that might create a barrier to leading a healthy lifestyle, such as high-stress situations, going out to eat, birthday parties, or other activities that might present difficulties in keeping up with potential changes.
“This program really helps them build those habits so that they’re ready to continue this after the program,” said Somer Wilhite, Owensboro Health manager of marketing communications.
Greg Warren, who was a participant in the LifeSteps program in 2019, said the program changed his life.
Warren said he had tried several other weight loss programs and diets that either did not stick or did not help him reach his goals.
The best thing about the program, according to Warren, is that it is not a diet, but it teaches participants basic nutrition and behavioral changes, such as how to grocery shop and what to keep in the refrigerator.
Warren said he lost 60 pounds through the program and has not gained any of it back. He said he has since followed new regiments that have changed the way he lives.
“Once I learned what I needed to learn and decided it was what I was going to do, it was simple,” he said. “You’re not just changing something temporarily, you’re changing your lifestyle.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the LifeSteps program can call the OH Healthpark at 270-688-5433.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
