"Light up the World:" Fordsville boy hopes to spread kindness

Jaxson Osborne, 11, began his “Light Up the World” initiative at Wendell Foster on Tuesday, handing light-up toys to patients as they leave the Green Outpatient Therapy facility.
Osborne’s initiative, based on a Bible verse, — “be a light for all to see” — is meant to show kindness to others.
Osborne’s mother, Maghan Osborne, said Jaxson will have a stand set up outside of the facility, which serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, twice a month in an effort to “just spread some joy.”
“I’ve been so super proud, you know, he came up with it all on his own,” she said. “He has three special needs siblings and he just knows how hard it is sometimes to get them in therapy and he just wanted to be able to help them. The light-up toys came from his brother. His foster brother has autism and he loves light-up toys.”
Jaxson Osborne said he got the idea while he was waiting for one of his siblings to finish a therapy session.
“I was just thinking it would be nice to give to people, to give the kids stuff because it’s hard for them to come to therapy. Some kids don’t like to … I just thought maybe if they get a toy, it will help them” he said. “I really have a heart for special needs children. I love them, I think they’re amazing.”
Doug Hoyt, Wendell Foster’s chief executive officer, said he thinks the idea is amazing and is “beyond excited” to see how it goes.
“For anybody to think about this is awesome, but for a young person, it’s amazing,” Hoyt said. “I think it’s a terrific message to the world, that you can light up the world. You can do some really cool things and it doesn’t take tons and tons of effort, it just takes a little bit of thought and that’s what he’s doing, bringing some joy to people, and that excites me.”
