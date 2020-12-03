Lighthouse collecting donations for resident Christmas baskets

Lighthouse Recovery Services Inc. has begun its annual Christmas Basket fundraiser to help bring Christmas cheer to its Owensboro residents.
Lighthouse has been providing Christmas baskets to residents during the holiday season for about four years, according to Director Derrick Arthur. The program began including its female residents in the gift baskets last year, as well.
“A lot of the men and women here are, one, trying to get their life back on track … some of them don’t have family out there really connected to them, so this was kind of our way of including them in a Christmas deal to be able to get them pretty simple Christmas gifts,” Arthur said. “Most of the things we are asking for are really just essentials.”
Arthur said Christmas baskets typically consist of a laundry basket, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, scarves and hats, ponchos and house shoes. A basket is put together with donated items for each individual in the Lighthouse programs.
Lighthouse Recovery Services is a center for men and women who are in the process of recovering from substance use, according to Arthur. He said the mission of the programs is to help provide safe housing and a positive environment.
“Our mission is to really be an example for these individuals,” Arthur said. “Once they move out of a facility, it’s really just trying to get back into these parts of life. There’s just a lot of things to navigate.”
Lighthouse currently houses 36 men and eight women in its facilities.
With COVID-19, Arthur said the program has made a few changes to the Christmas basket initiative, including adding a way to make a monetary donation online through PayPal as well as creating an Amazon wish list that allows the community to order items online and have them delivered.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary or Amazon wish list donation online can do so through the Lighthouse website, LighthouseRecoveryServicesInc.org. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at the Lighthouse location at 731 Hall St., Owensboro, Ky, 42303.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.