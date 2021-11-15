Lighthouse Recovery Services is marketing for its annual bed sponsorships to help pay for clients’ needs throughout their time at the facility.
According to Jennifer Blaisdell, an AmeriCorps VISTA with Lighthouse Recovery Services, funds brought in from bed sponsorships help provide a variety of needs for clients, including hygiene items, bedding, toiletries, recovery books, writing supplies, including notebooks, kitchen supplies, maintenance supplies and cleaning supplies.
She said clients entering into one of the two Lighthouse facilities are unable to have a job for the first 30 days and, therefore, are unable to purchase many of the necessary items they need.
Holding the bed sponsorships to help fund these needs, she said, is one way the facility manages to keep costs more affordable for clients.
“It just helps us take care of them, because they’re in-house for six months, but their first 30 days, they can’t have a job, and they can’t really support themselves, and they can’t really buy anything,” she said. “Bed sponsorships are a very important fundraiser that we do because we don’t have the funding for every client that comes in and everything they need.”
According to Derrick Arthur, executive director for the facility, costs for these necessary items are much higher than $100 per bed.
“Cleaning supplies, alone, are about $300 a month,” he said. “If you do that for 12 months, that’s more than what we’re asking. What we’re asking for doesn’t even cover just the toilet paper and cleaning supplies. I think that’s the one thing, is helping people realize we’re assuming a lot more costs here. We’re just asking if there’s some way someone can just be able to give a small contribution to help toward that cost, to just be able to take care of them and keep the costs down.”
Arthur said Lighthouse originally began running its bed sponsorship campaigns to help get the women’s facility, Sandy’s House, up and running in June 2019.
In total, between the men’s and women’s facilities, there are 44 beds. The goal, he said, is to get a $100 sponsorship for at least each of those beds.
Last year, he said, that goal was surpassed.
“Last year, we got a great response,” he said. “We had only asked about $100 per bed. At least meeting the goal of $100 per bed would be awesome, but if we surpass it this year, I’d be even more ecstatic.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.