Lighthouse Recovery Services will host a bed sponsorship fundraiser through the end of the year.
Lighthouse is asking donors to give $100 to help pay for 12-step recovery material, laundry supplies, kitchen items and much more.
The Owensboro substance use recovery program has two facilities with 44 beds — 36 for men and eight for women.
Derrick Arthur, executive director, hopes at least 44 donors sponsor a bed, which would raise $4,400.
“Even a $4,000 to $5,000 fundraiser is a big leg up that will help keep us stable and moving forward,” Arthur said.
Because of the coronavirus, the nonprofit canceled its biggest event of the year.
Each October, Lighthouse hosts a banquet and recognizes community servants who make a difference in the recovery community each year. The dinner, which doubles as a fundraiser, earns between $3,000 and $5,000 most years.
Like most nonprofits during COVID-19, Lighthouse is looking for ways to fill empty coffers after fundraisers are canceled.
Lighthouse clients work and pay $90 a week to live at the nonprofit, but that doesn’t cover all the expenses. Lighthouse does what it can to help clients by providing many items free of charge, such as household items, cleaning supplies and hygiene products.
“I probably spend $400 a month on cleaning supplies alone between the two buildings,” Arthur said.
Those costs have gone up during the age of the coronavirus. Now, the nonprofit supplies latex gloves and hand sanitizers.
One of Arthur’s goals is to hold down clients’ expenses so they can save money and gain independence when they leave Lighthouse. The bed sponsorship program was designed to help with those expenses.
The annual budget for the men’s house alone is $160,000, so $100 per bed does not reflect the true cost of sponsoring a resident, Arthur said.
However, he thought it was an affordable amount that average donors could afford.
The fundraiser started about two weeks ago and will run until the end of the year. Arthur would like all donors to give in enough time for a plaque with donors’ names to be made and hung in the residential houses early next year.
For more information or to give to Lighthouse’s bed sponsorship program, go to the nonprofit’s website at lighthouserecoveryservicesinc.org/bed-sponsorship.
Checks may be mailed to Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Please write “bed sponsorship” in the memo line.
Also, donors may call 270-689-4025 or email lighthouserecoveryservicesinc@gmail.com.
