Lights, camera, action: RiverPark Center debuts 'Film Camp'

Drew Hardesty, president and CEO of Wonder Boy Media, second from left, leads a lighting class for campers as Amber Payne, intern for Wonder Boy Media, stands in as a model on Monday during “Film Camp” at The RiverPark Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The RiverPark Center moved away from the sights and sounds of the theatre stage Monday with the debut of its first two-week “Film Camp.”

The camp, sponsored by Owensboro Health, The Marilyn & William Young Charitable Foundation and Wonder Boy Media, is geared toward high school students looking to learn about the artistic and technical aspects of filmmaking and photography.

