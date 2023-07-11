Lights, camera, action: RiverPark Center debuts 'Film Camp'

The RiverPark Center moved away from the sights and sounds of the theatre stage Monday with the debut of its first two-week “Film Camp.”
The camp, sponsored by Owensboro Health, The Marilyn & William Young Charitable Foundation and Wonder Boy Media, is geared toward high school students looking to learn about the artistic and technical aspects of filmmaking and photography.
Matt Waller, director of education for The RiverPark Center, said the idea for the camp came out of a class that Rich Jorn, RiverPark’s executive director, taught during one of the previous theatre camps the organization puts on each summer.
“(Rich) would do a thing where he would let them make up a little movie over those two weeks,” Waller said. “They would write it themselves, they would film it all ….”
Waller said this camp’s mission is to get more in-depth with the filmmaking process and help with creating strong narratives.
“This is more like class time, learning how a camera works, (learning about) exposure, composition and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “I think (we’re also) focused a little bit more on storytelling this time, whereas before it was more of a fun thing to do with your friends, which is (still the case).”
Waller said the camp was discussed “over several months” before putting out a search for instructors to lead the coursework.
Drew Hardesty, president and CEO of Wonder Boy Media, decided to jump on board to teach and be the production sponsor of the camp.
“We thought it was kind of a perfect fit,” he said. “... I don’t think a lot of youth in Owensboro know that you can make a living … doing something really cool and fun like filmmaking.
“I wanted to help with the camp to help spread that message.”
Hardesty said he and officials with RiverPark came together to come up with a curriculum spanning from video and photography aspects such as film history, progression of storytelling, writing scripts, technical instruction, camera motion and placement, composition, editing and more.
The goal of the camp is for the campers to present their own short films at the conclusion of the two weeks.
“We’re trying to work them through the steps from start to finish,” he said.
Camper Cameron Ricke, who’s made two short films of his own, found the camp by accident.
“I was looking for the lunch menu on the school email and I just found this,” Ricke, 17, said. “I figured it would be a good opportunity to find actors for my movies and stuff like that.”
Rianna Shelton, who has been in “a lot of theatre” and was featured in the film “The Bloody Man,” decided to enroll to get a more well-versed understanding aspects beyond the spotlight.
“I’ve been thinking (that) this is probably what I’m gonna do when I get older,” Shelton, 15, said, “so the more things like this that I get into, the more I can do that in the future.”
Jeff Armstrong, an actor and director from Leitchfield, taught the students Monday about the importance of storytelling and acting for the screen, with the latter having different components compared to performing on stage such as the importance of “micro expressions.”
“It’s been said that Gary Oldman can tell an entire story with his face; no matter what he’s thinking, you can probably see it on his face,” he said.
And while the students may not want to be in front of the camera, Armstrong and Waller stressed that one should know everyone’s role on a set, from costumes, makeup, sound and writing to strengthen the overall communication amongst each other.
“Storytelling — 99.9% — of the time is a collaborative artwork,” Armstrong said. “... Without your entire group, you have nothing to say.
“… There’s always going to be one or two disagreements, but there has to be a collaborative effort to tell the story, and that has to come from a place called love.”
“(If) you’re going to be any kind of director of the visual (and performing) arts, you basically are the audience,” Waller said. “The best director is the one that gets wrapped up in the story, and when they see the thing (and go), ‘That’s not right’ — you have to have some kind of vocabulary … to make that vision come true as an audience member.”
Hardesty feels the camp will be a two-fold experience.
“I’m certainly still learning … and with what little knowledge that I have, I want to share because I didn’t really have that. I learned everything from YouTube and Google and didn’t know the people to reach out to to be mentored,” he said. “... And I’m 100% sure that I’ll learn from these kids through these next two weeks. They’re probably going to teach me more than I’m going to teach them, which is what I’m kind of looking forward to.”
