The Owensboro Health Foundation’s annual holiday season tribute project “Lights for Life” is now open for people to give back while also being able to honor a loved one.

The project, which occurs with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center and now Owensboro Health Henderson Healthplex for the first time, helps with a number of patient and family assistance programs throughout the region.

