Visitors to Owensboro’s downtown Saturday evening will be able to enjoy a synchronized light show and fireworks display thanks to a first-time city event billed as “Lights on the Ohio.”
Tim Ross, Owensboro’s director of public events, said Thursday that “Lights on the Ohio” will showcase the $1.9 million LED lighting system installed on the Glover H. Cary Bridge last fall.
“We had planned originally a couple years ago, when we were going to first discuss the bridge lights, that when we turned them on for the first time that we were going to make it a little bit more of an event to do that,” Ross said.
Unfortunately, the timeline to do that was delayed, and then the COVID-19 pandemic made a community celebration of the newly-illuminated bridge impossible.
With a number of people expected to be enjoying Owensboro’s riverfront and attending the Owensboro HydroFair this weekend, along with the Live on the Banks music series, Ross said everything was already in place to make “Lights on the Ohio” a reality.
Ross said electrical issues that have affected the west side of the bridge have mostly been resolved, and he anticipates a great show Saturday night.
“We have had a couple of hiccups along the way, like any electrical systems often do at times, but they are working to fix that and get it resolved,” he said. “We are planning for a full show this weekend.”
Ross said the pyromusical performance was designed by the city in conjunction with the bridge’s lighting designer, and it is possible that further light shows could be done in the future.
“We have the capabilities,” Ross said. “We don’t have specific plans for specific dates yet, but it is certainly something that is on the radar to potentially do again in the future.”
The show is scheduled to take place during a set break during the Live on the Banks concert series, which features live music at between 7-10 p.m. at Smothers Park.
“We’re excited to showcase our bridge lights this weekend with “Lights on the Ohio,” Ross said. “We welcome the community to join us downtown to enjoy a fun-filled weekend, including Friday After 5, Owensboro HydroFair and Live on the Banks.”
