Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties through June 17.
The benefit amount awarded is based on a household’s income and housing category. Benefits are paid directly to the electric vendor.
All applicants will need to provide proof of social security numbers or permanent residence card for each member of the household, proof of all household members’ income from the previous month, most current electric bill, statement from the landlord if electric is included in the rent, statement from utility company if participating in a pre-pay electric program and the account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Individuals interested in applying for services are encouraged to visit www.audubon-area.com.
