In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will accept applications through June 30, or until funds are depleted.
LIHEAP is allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The application period started Friday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families under unprecedented stress. They should not have to worry about how they will keep their lights on and cook for their children,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “That is why this new Spring LIHEAP couldn’t come at a better time. It will help take some of that stress off. When it is combined with other Community Action services, LIHEAP will really help families and communities in their efforts to recover and rebuild.”
The program, which is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150% of federal poverty guidelines so more households will qualify. The benefit amount is based on income and primary fuel type.
Benefits are paid directly to the utility company or fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.
Each year, the 23 Community Action agencies provide home energy assistance to more than 100,000 Kentucky families through LIHEAP.
Qualified applicants are encouraged to contact Audubon Area Community Services for specific application instructions.
LIHEAP calls and applications are taken from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
By county, the phone numbers are:
• Daviess, 270-686-1662
• Hancock, 270-927-6500
• McLean, 270-273-3355
• Ohio, 270-298-4481
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
