For the first time in many years, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, will offer help with summer cooling.
In the past, LIHEAP typically ran from late autumn until the end of March, providing assistance with home heating costs.
This year, however, federal officials extended the crisis phase through the end of April and added a spring subsidy phase through June to help households affected by COVID-19.
Audubon Area Community Services is now accepting applications for LIHEAP’s new summer cooling program, said Robyn Mattingly, social support services director.
The summer program will be divided into two phases — subsidy and crisis. Eligible households can apply for one or both, and participation in past LIHEAP programs does not affect eligibility.
AACS has $216,393 for the subsidy portion and $221,946 for the crisis phase, Mattingly said.
The summer program has different income guidelines of 60% of the state median income.
“It will allow more individuals to be eligible,” Mattingly said.
To be eligible for LIHEAP’s summer cooling program, a household of one cannot earn more than $24,242. For a family of four, household income can’t be more than $46,620.
The summer cooling program assists with electric bills only, Mattingly said.
“Kentuckians are already under financial pressure from the effects of COVID-19,” Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky, said in a press release. “Now, as summer temperatures rise, their increasing cooling bills will add to that burden. I’m thankful that through our partnership with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, we are able to offer this summer cooling program to provide relief at this crucial time.”
AACS takes LIHEAP applications by phone because of the coronavirus.
To apply, residents should call the AACS office in their county between 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays. The numbers are:
• Daviess County — 270-686-1662
• Hancock County — 270-927-6500
• Ohio County — 270-298-4481
• McLean County — 270-273-3355
During the application process, residents must provide Social Security cards for everyone in the home ages 2 and older, proof of income, photo ID and a utility notice.
