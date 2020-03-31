The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has extended its benefits until April 30 and will file claims on disconnect and late notices through that date.
Generally, the program ends March 31 or when federal funds run out, whichever comes first.
Earlier this month, Audubon Area Community Services officials announced the program would allow residents with late notices to apply for funds. As a rule during LIHEAP's crisis phase, residents with disconnect notices are the only ones to qualify for benefits.
Residents must meet income eligibility guidelines. They may receive up to $400 in assistance for past-due utility bills.
Households that already received their allocation of $400 this LIHEAP season are not eligible to apply for more funds.
For more information, call one of these regional offices:
• Daviess County - 270-686-1662
• Hancock County - 270-927-6500
• Henderson County - 270-826-6071
• McLean County - 270-273-3355
• Ohio County - 270-298-4481
