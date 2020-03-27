A recent change in federal regulations may help a larger number of regional residents who need assistance with utility bills.
In the past, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, could only process disconnect notices during the program’s crisis phase.
However, during this time of emergency, residents who have late notices also may qualify, depending on their household size and income, said Robyn Mattingly, Audubon Area Community Services social support services director.
Anyone who has a late or disconnect notice from a utility company or who is within four days of running out of bulk fuel may qualify for up to $400 in assistance.
But time is running short. LIHEAP applications cannot be processed after Tuesday.
Currently, AACS has about $1 million in funding left.
“We still have plenty of funds left, but we will be taking phone applications only through March 31,” Mattingly said.
Due to social distancing requirements, AACS is not open to foot traffic at this time. Applicants must call.
Eligibility for LIHEAP depends on income level and household size.
To apply, residents must provide Social Security cards for everyone in the home ages 2 and older, proof of income from February, photo ID and the utility notice.
Because AACS offices are closed to foot traffic, applicants must email or scan documents to the agency. If applicants don’t have the technology available, AACS staff will explain alternative plans when applicants call.
AACS offices will take phone applications on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon only.
If staff members are assisting others, applicants will hear a message with LIHEAP details. Mattingly said applicants should leave a voicemail message and a staff member will return the call.
For more information or to apply, call:
- Daviess County 270-852-6504
- Hancock 270-927-6500
- McLean County 270-273-3355
- Ohio County 270-298-4481
Also, unemployed or underemployed residents applying for Medicaid should call AACS at 270-686-1600.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
