There haven’t been many days this spring when people have needed to turn on their air conditioners.
But the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is already taking applications for its “Spring Subsidy Cooling Component” until June 2.
Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted, the state says.
Households with incomes up to 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can receive a one-time benefit to offset their home electricity costs.
Benefits can range from $38 to $200 depending on income levels and the family’s housing category.
The money goes directly to the electricity provider.
The assistance is coming much earlier this year than it did in 2022.
At the end of June 2022 with heat indexes near 110 degrees, Audubon Area Community Services will hadn’t been approved to provide assistance to people struggling to pay their electricity bills.
People needing assistance should contact Audubon Area Community Services.
They will need to provide proof of their Social Security number or permanent residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household, proof of all the household’s income from the preceding month, their most current electric bill or statement from the landlord if electric is included in the rent and the account number and name on the account for their electric bill.
Assistance received previously through LIHEAP does not affect household’s eligibility.
More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.
