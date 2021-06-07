A long line of customers was waiting to check out at 10 a.m. Friday at Lil Bit Sassy, 125 W. Second St.
In her first hour of business, owner Lisa Aull had already made 116 sales of children’s clothes.
Her fifth-anniversary customer appreciation sale was offering 50% off to customers.
And they were taking advantage of it.
Friday was a far cry from 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down retailers like Aull for weeks and limited the number of customers who could enter the store.
“Business was down 60% last year from 2019,” she said. “Online sales kept me in business last year. But I never wanted to be online. I like to deal with customers face-to-face.”
In January, Forbes.com reported that “12,200 stores in the U.S. closed last year, according to a compilation released on Wednesday by commercial real estate firm CoStar Group.”
It was a rough year, Aull said.
But the 4,200-square-foot boutique — huge by downtown standards — has continued to grow, drawing customers from as far away as Louisville.
Lil Bit Sassy, Aull said, is the only place this side of Louisville that offers products from Capezio Ballet Makers Inc., an American manufacturer of dance shoes, apparel and accessories.
And that has become an important part of the business.
She’s even added a Pointe Room, where dancers can try on their ballet shoes and accessories and pose at the barre.
Most purchases in the store are made for children 2 to 8 years old, Aull said.
Newborns are the second-largest customer base.
Aull has an eight-member staff and six have been with her since the store opened.
“We’re a team,” she said. “My staff is wonderful.”
She said she’s still excited about being downtown and is looking forward to Brasher’s Lil Nashville opening next door later this year.
Aull said she’s committed to the store until she has grandchildren.
“I want grandchildren so bad,” she said. “When I have grandchildren, I’ll have to make a decision about the store.”
The 121-year-old building was totally renovated after her husband, Tim Aull, bought it in 2015.
The exterior maintains its historic look.
But the interior looks like it could be in a large shopping center.
