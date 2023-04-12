In 2016, Lisa Aull opened Lil Bit Sassy, a 4,200-square-foot children’s boutique at 125 W. Second St.
This week, she closed it.
On Facebook, Aull wrote, “I have other obligations that need my attention. I have had the best seven years, met strangers that have become family & am thankful for all the laughter.”
In an interview, she said she and her husband both have health issues that need attention.
Aull said she had to be out of the store from September through February.
And when she returned, she realized it was time to close it.
“I focused on what the community could afford and kept my prices low,” Aull said. “I had something in every price range. It was close to Target prices.”
And she said she shipped clothing all over the country.
Her website was so successful, Aull said, that she sold it to Spotify, a cloud-based commerce platform.
“It made good money,” she said. “But I wanted a little bitty hometown store. It was my hobby until I have grandkids.”
Aull said she tried to hire an assistant to go to market to buy clothing for the store while she had to be away, but couldn’t find one.
Last fall, she opened a second downtown store — Alisa Nicole Dance Wear, named for the middle names of her two daughters — at 115 W. Second St.
That store will remain open, Aull said, and her team from Lil Bit Sassy will continue to work there.
“I’m not laying anyone off,” she said.
Aull said vendors of dancewear come to her, and she doesn’t have to go to market in some other city.
Asked if Lil Bit Sassy is for sale, Aull said, “I will not sell my name. Do you think anyone could be as sassy as me?”
She said for now she’s concentrating on the family’s agriculture business.
“I’m a farmer and a wife now,” Aull said.
Her Facebook post said, “I want to personally thank my TEAM for helping me, especially the last 28 months. I have been gone for health reasons, more than I have been able to be in store. I love & appreciate you more than you will ever know.”
Aull added, “I will focus on health, healing, farming & being a stay-at-home wife. That’s the life for me. GOD has shifted my priorities & I am THANKFUL for this next stage. We plan to be living our best life, for the rest of our lives.”
