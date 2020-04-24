Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials released more details Thursday about the phased-in reopening of health care services, which starts Monday.
Medical providers in clinics and offices, physical therapists, chiropractors and optometrists will be able to resume non-urgent and non-emergent services along with diagnostic radiology and lab services. Dentists also made the list; however, because of the nature of their business, they are required to provide enhanced aerosol protections during phase one.
“In many ways, this is our proof of concept,” Beshear said. “If we create the right guidelines, if we enforce those guidelines and if we do it gradually, ... we can do it safely.”
Health care providers can expect state officials to post guidance online as soon as possible. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner, asked for patience as state officials finalize the process.
“You’ll remember the difficulty we had in shutting everything down,” Stack said. “More questions (have been) created by what we are trying to do than we can give answers fast enough. We’re going to work as hard as we can to give you the certainty you need.”
During phase one, offices can’t reopen with a business-as-usual attitude, Stack said.
Traditional waiting rooms should be eliminated. Providers must come up with alternatives, such as parking lot lobbies where patients wait in cars until appointment times are announced by phone.
Offices must observe social distancing guidelines. Strict visitation rules will remain in place in all health care facilities.
Telehealth services will continue through all phases of reopening the health care industry.
“When we go through this transition and when we emerge at the end of the coronavirus, telehealth should have a larger role in our lives,” Stack said. “That would be a good thing from this virus.”
When patients and employees arrive, temperatures will be taken and everyone will be screened for coronavirus symptoms.
All medical providers, staff and patients will wear face masks in office, clinic and hospital settings.
“We are attempting to do source control, which means minimize what comes from your mouth infecting someone else,” Stack said.
In high-touch clinical settings — physical therapy and chiropractic, for example — providers must wear non-latex gloves and sanitize contact surfaces and equipment between patients.
During the press conference, Beshear announced 161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 3,481.
Nearly 43,000 residents have been tested for the coronavirus so far.
Beshear also reported six more deaths, including two regional residents. The state’s death toll now stands at 191.
On Thursday, Green River District Health Department officials reported another COVID-19 death and 21 new confirmed cases.
A 73-year-old Henderson County man died. To date, the virus has claimed five residents in GRDHD’s service area.
By county, the district’s number of new COVID-19 cases are: 10 in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, one in McLean County, and seven in Ohio County. The total number of confirmed cases in the seven-county district is now 262.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials also reported another death. A 68-year-old man died, marking the county’s third death.
That county reported 15 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 92.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
