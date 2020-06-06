Lincoln Amphitheatre in Lincoln, Indiana, will kick off its Amp Unplugged series on June 28.
Chris Shaffer of The Why Store will perform twice that day at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. CDT that day.
And singer-songwriter Adam Hood will perform at the same times on July 12.
Tickets are $9.95 and are available www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.
All seating is general admission with social distancing guidelines in place.
“By design, the Amp Unplugged series (features) smaller, acoustic-oriented performances that will have a limited number of seats/tickets spread out across our 1,500 capacity seating area in a social distancing-appropriate manner,” Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director, said in a news release.
He added, “Our intent is to continue to serve the region with much needed art and culture opportunities this summer by using to our advantage the unique qualities of being an outdoor, fully-covered space with a large seating area in combination with CDC recommendations.”
Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at all Amp Unplugged performances, the news release said.
Lincoln Amphitheatre recently moved its full-capacity shows to 2021 because of the pandemic.
More information is available at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.
