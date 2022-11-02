Hank Linderman sees himself as building something.
The Democratic candidate for Kentucky’s 2nd District representative to Congress will face Rep. Brett Guthrie for the third election after failing to unseat him in 2018 and 2020. Linderman acknowledged the difficulties of challenging Guthrie — who’s been a mainstay in the 2nd District since 2008 — but said he’s focused on the long run.
“There’s more to be focused on than winning an election cycle. When I started in 2018, there was no structure, there was no organization, people didn’t know each other. We have 21 counties in the 2nd District, and my efforts since that first run in 2018 have been to connect people from those counties,” he said. “That’s what a lot of what I’m focused on: organizing and building for the future.”
Linderman said one of his top priorities is returning the Democratic party back to being the party of the working class. He lamented the fact that his party has increasingly catered to big business.
“Working people have been left out of the equation. Democrats used to be the party of the people — primarily working people,” he said. “I think that’s one of the big challenges of the country right now.”
If elected, Linderman said he’d work to reduce wealth inequality. He said it’s unacceptable that someone such as Elon Musk can be worth more than $250 billion while 40% of children under the age of 18 are living below the poverty line.
“That doesn’t seem like it should be acceptable,” he said. “I think the message I would have for the uber wealthy is: Your lives will actually be better if the rest of us are better educated, if we were healthier and live longer, and if we were a little bit better off.”
Though Linderman said he knows he has an uphill battle to become a member of Congress and one day work on legislation to reduce wealth inequality, he said that sooner or later the 2nd District will be looking for change.
“First of all, I think there’s an increasing possibility of success — and if not from me, then I’ll have left behind a structure that will carry on. But if I’m also able to accomplish changes in the Democratic Party — to make it once again the party of the working people — this district will change,” he said.
“I can’t say when, but all we’re looking to do is to keep doing better.”
