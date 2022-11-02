Hank Linderman sees himself as building something.

The Democratic candidate for Kentucky’s 2nd District representative to Congress will face Rep. Brett Guthrie for the third election after failing to unseat him in 2018 and 2020. Linderman acknowledged the difficulties of challenging Guthrie — who’s been a mainstay in the 2nd District since 2008 — but said he’s focused on the long run.

